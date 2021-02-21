18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to Williston police, 18-year-old Khajan Lamont Spikes was shot and killed near the Marathon gas station on CR-318 and U.S. HWY 27.

Police currently have identified possible suspects, but there is currently no one in custody.

