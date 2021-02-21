18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.
According to Williston police, 18-year-old Khajan Lamont Spikes was shot and killed near the Marathon gas station on CR-318 and U.S. HWY 27.
Police currently have identified possible suspects, but there is currently no one in custody.
