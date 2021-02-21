Archer’s oldest Black church celebrates 154 years of service

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Archer church is celebrating 154 years of service.

Members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist joined today to honor the oldest Black church in Archer. Members celebrated with music, prayer and words from a guest speaker.

The church has hosted unity walks and given out free meals to the community during the pandemic.

While the community still struggles through the pandemic, they hope to do even more in the future.

“Our focus this year is to be a greater church with a greater purpose for a greater place,” said Pastor Lionel Walker. “And with that, our mission is to really get out into the community hands on and just meet the needs of the people whether it be clothes, food or even shelter.”

View the live stream of the celebration Here.

Related Stories: Black History Month Special Report: Compassionate Outreach Ministries

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.