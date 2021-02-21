Advertisement

Archer's oldest Black church celebrates 154 years of service

Archer’s oldest Black church celebrates 154 years of service
Archer’s oldest Black church celebrates 154 years of service(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 21, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Archer church is celebrating 154 years of service.

Members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist joined today to honor the oldest Black church in Archer. Members celebrated with music, prayer and words from a guest speaker.

The church has hosted unity walks and given out free meals to the community during the pandemic.

While the community still struggles through the pandemic, they hope to do even more in the future.

“Our focus this year is to be a greater church with a greater purpose for a greater place,” said Pastor Lionel Walker. “And with that, our mission is to really get out into the community hands on and just meet the needs of the people whether it be clothes, food or even shelter.”

