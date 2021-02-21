Advertisement

Fundraiser helps family of Navy veteran who was shot and killed

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents still come together to remember a U.S. Navy veteran who was found dead in her home in Hampton.

Annette Miller, 24-year-old, was shot and killed in Dec 2020. In efforts to raise money for her family, the Hawthorne American Legion Post #230 sold BBQ dinners to support Miller’s mother and her two children.

Miller joined the American Legion in Hawthorne and was quickly named second vice commander.

Post commander, Ken Krug, said his heart goes out to victims of domestic violence.

“We’re just trying to do something for the victims of the families that this occurs,” said Krug. “It’s unfortunate like especially for this case having a 1-year-old child and a three and a half year old child, they’re going to grow up without a mother so and that should not be.”

Miller’s ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Brandon Martin, was arrested for her death in Dec 2020.

