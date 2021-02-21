Gainesville district one candidates debate in virtual forum

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidates for the district one city commission seat in Gainesville’s upcoming municipal election talked to residents about how they plan to limit the spread of COVID-19 and why they’re best fit for the seat.

The League of Women Voters of Alachua County hosted an open forum where candidates, Commissioner Gigi Simmons and Desmon Duncan-Walker, discussed affordable housing, mentorships for entrepreneurs and how to control and lessen the spread of the virus.

Commissioner Simmons says the city has been knocking on the doors of district one residents and encouraging CDC safety precautions.

“We make sure the people, the vulnerable populations, particularly district one, had the correct information and education on the pandemic,” Simmons said. “We want to make sure that we continue to do that because we put our neighbors first.”

Duncan-Walker believes the city shouldn’t only inform the public, but also incentivize local businesses to ensure mask requirements are being met.

“Working hand and hand and in-tandem with our local businesses is something that I believe the city can definitely pick up on doing to make sure that we continue to contribute to helping the spread of COVID-19 to decrease,” Duncan-Walker said.

Commissioners Simmons said she should retain seat because her actions speak louder than words.

“I am the person that gets the job done,” Simmons said. “I have always been the person to get the job done.”

Duncan-Walker said the people want someone who will work on their behalf.

“The community has shown that it wants someone who will prove that they are there to hear and move on their behalf,” Duncan-Walker said.

Early voting for the district one seat is open Mar. 5 through Mar. 13. Election day is set for Mar 16.

For more details on the municipal election visit: https://www.votealachua.com/Elections/Upcoming-Elections/2021-City-of-Gainesville-Regular-Election

