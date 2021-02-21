Gator Softball sweeps Bubly Invitational double-header finale to remain perfect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After winning their first three games of the Bubly Invitational by a combined nine runs, Florida Softball exploded for 15 runs in the weekend series finale double-header on Sunday.

The Gators first game of the day came against Charolette at noon. The orange and blue beat the 49ers 5-2 the previous night, and would follow up with a 4-0 victory, thanks to the stellar pitching of Katie Chronister and some timely hitting.

Chronister set a career high for innings pitched by throwing a complete-game shutout. She only allowed three hits, while striking out six. The win moved her to 4-0 on the season.

At the plate, it was another slow start for the home crowd favorite, but once Jordan Matthews singled in Emily Wilkie in the bottom of the second, it only took the Gators two more innings to add some insurance.

In the bottom of the fourth, Matthews delivered another rbi when her fly ball to left got behind the fielder and fell near the corner. Katie Hoover raced around third and narrowly beat the throw to make it 2-0.

Two batters later, Cheyenne Lindsey smacked a grounder down the first base line that scored pinch runner Katie Kistler. Hannah Adams added the final run of the game to make it a 4-0 advantage for Florida.

In total, the Gators scored four runs on nine hits. Charla Echols went 0-3 after her hot start in this tournament, but freshman Emily Wilkie went 2-3 with a double and a run scored.

Game 2

The night cap of the evening was an old school blowout for Florida.

Facing Georgia Southern for the third and final time this series, the Gators jumped all over Eagles starter Rylee Waldrep. She lasted just 2/3 of an inning as Florida’s bats cranked out 5 runs in the bottom of the opening frame.

Julia Cottrill singled to right, which drove in Kendyl Lindaman and Hannah Adams. Avery Goelz and Cheyenne Lindsey both hit rbi doubles to help expand the lead as Florida delighted fans by grabbing the early, commanding lead.

Charla Echols got back on track when she roped a double in the seventh inning that scored Adams and Lindsey to pad the lead to 7-0.

Lindsey finished off the day in style by swatting another double to register two more rbi. She went three-for-three in the game with three doubles to tie Florida’s single-game record.

When Lindaman also hit a double down the left field line brining in two more runs, that made it an 11-0 game.

Elizabeth Hightower recorded her third win of the season by going five innings and only allowing a single hit, while striking out eight and walking just one.

Florida is home for their next six games. They’ll take on the University of North Florida on Thursday at 6 p.m.

