Malcom Randall VA Medical Center hosts drive-up vaccine event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans drove up to get their COVID-19 vaccine today. The veterans medical center administered the Pfizer vaccine to veterans that are 65 and over, high risk or essential workers.

For a vaccine at the clinic you’re usually asked to schedule an appointment, but for this event, veterans could drive up, get the shot and enjoy their day.

After receiving their vaccine, they were instructed to wait for 15 minutes for monitoring.

“It’s a sense of relief, a sense of doing good for the community, doing good for veterans,” said director Thomas Wisnieski. “It’s part our motto to take care of veterans and to provide the best care for those who have earned and deserved and are entitled to the best healthcare possible.”

To schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine visit https://www.northflorida.va.gov/NORTHFLORIDA/patients/appointments.asp

