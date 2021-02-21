Putnam County woman killed in car crash near Crescent City

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Putnam Co. left a young mother dead and her seven-year-old daughter in critical condition.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the mother was leaving a driveway connected to U.S. HWY 17, just south of Crescent City, around 9:45 am.

She ended up pulling out in front of a pick up truck, and the truck crashed into the left side of the car.

The woman driving the pick up truck is in serious condition.

