Putnam County woman killed in car crash near Crescent City
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Putnam Co. left a young mother dead and her seven-year-old daughter in critical condition.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the mother was leaving a driveway connected to U.S. HWY 17, just south of Crescent City, around 9:45 am.
She ended up pulling out in front of a pick up truck, and the truck crashed into the left side of the car.
The woman driving the pick up truck is in serious condition.
