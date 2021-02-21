Advertisement

Putnam County woman killed in car crash near Crescent City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Putnam Co. left a young mother dead and her seven-year-old daughter in critical condition.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the mother was leaving a driveway connected to U.S. HWY 17, just south of Crescent City, around 9:45 am.

She ended up pulling out in front of a pick up truck, and the truck crashed into the left side of the car.

The woman driving the pick up truck is in serious condition.

Related story: Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
BREAKING: Michael Reuschel sentenced to 30 years for the attempted murder of his wife
Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found
Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found
University of Florida veterinarians remove shoe from crocodile’s stomach
University of Florida veterinarians remove shoe from crocodile’s stomach

Latest News

18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Sunshine remains Sunday
AJ Overnight Forecast
UF students call for name change of building named after segregationist
UF students call for name change of building named after segregationist
Tre Mann gets back on defense after scoring a basket in Florida's 70-63 win against Georgia on...
Florida Men's Basketball team takes down Georgia, 70-63