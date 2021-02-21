Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office has identified 25-year-old Freddie Williams as the man who shot and killed 18-year-old Khajon Lamont Spikes in Williston Saturday.

A warrant is currently out for Williams arrest on charges of first degree murder.

According to deputies, he and Spikes got into an argument at the Marathon gas station on CR-318 and U.S. HWY 27 Saturday.

During the argument, Williams pulled a gun and shot spikes one time in the chest.

Trending story: Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother

Spikes died at the scene.

Deputies have also arrested 28-year-old Sydney Frasier Jr. as an accomplice.

He’s being held in the Levy County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Frasier’s father, Sydney Frasier Sr, was also arrested Sunday for threatening witnesses in relation to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.