Advertisement

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well(Levy County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office has identified 25-year-old Freddie Williams as the man who shot and killed 18-year-old Khajon Lamont Spikes in Williston Saturday.

A warrant is currently out for Williams arrest on charges of first degree murder.

According to deputies, he and Spikes got into an argument at the Marathon gas station on CR-318 and U.S. HWY 27 Saturday.

During the argument, Williams pulled a gun and shot spikes one time in the chest.

Trending story: Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother

Spikes died at the scene.

Deputies have also arrested 28-year-old Sydney Frasier Jr. as an accomplice.

He’s being held in the Levy County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Frasier’s father, Sydney Frasier Sr, was also arrested Sunday for threatening witnesses in relation to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
BREAKING: Michael Reuschel sentenced to 30 years for the attempted murder of his wife
Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found
Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found

Latest News

Archer’s oldest Black church celebrates 154 years of service
Archer’s oldest Black church celebrates 154 years of service
Putnam County woman killed in car crash near Crescent City
Putnam County woman killed in car crash near Crescent City
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Sunshine remains Sunday
AJ Overnight Forecast