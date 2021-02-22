Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua Co. man is behind bars for attempting to lure a teenager on a dating app.

According to sheriff’s deputies, 21-year-old Robin Strickland was caught trying to meet a presumed 15-year-old girl he met on the dating app “Plenty of Fish” for sex.

Working with Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies, they were able to track Strickland to the Circle K gas station on NE Waldo Rd where he was meeting the girl.

He admitted to deputies he knew the girl was underage, but thought he “could be her friend”.

He’s in the Alachua County jail on charges of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

