Advertisement

Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

An estimated 35,000 of the endangered Masai giraffes live in the wild
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: Human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app

Latest News

President Joe Biden announces changes to the Paycheck Protection Program and calls on Congress...
Biden remarks on small businesses, PPP loans
State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender...
Police say NY man killed by exploding gender reveal device
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
A South Carolina zoo celebrates the birth of a new giraffe calf.
Autumn gives birth to new baby giraffe