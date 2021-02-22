Gainesville rallies to combat invasive plant species

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2020 Great Invader Rally to remove invasive plant species was held differently this year.

The City of Gainesville and Nature Operations asked people to remove non-native plants from their homes or neighborhoods instead of gathering at local parks like in prior years.

Common plants that the city asked people to remove include coral ardisia, air potato, sword fern and cat’s claw vine. Click HERE for more information about the Great Invader rally.

