Advertisement

Gainesville VA medical center receives new boiler room

A new boiler room at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center is expected to be finished soon.
A new boiler room at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center is expected to be finished soon.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new boiler room at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center is expected to be finished soon.

The rooms at the VA center in Gainesville are expected to be done by March, and will be roughly 6700 square feet in size. Three new boilers will be housed in the facility, and each one will be able to generate nearly 21,000 pounds of steam per hour.

Once the new boilers are operational, the process of removing the old ones will start.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
BREAKING: Michael Reuschel sentenced to 30 years for the attempted murder of his wife

Latest News

Way to Go Melrose cake
Melrose Patriots host potluck to celebrate community-wide victory
Way to Go Melrose cake
Melrose Patriots host potluck to celebrate community-wide victory
Alachua County man arrested for attempting to lure minor
Alachua County man arrested for attempting to lure minor
Gainesville rallies to combat invasive plant species
Gainesville rallies to combat invasive plant species