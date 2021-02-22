Gainesville VA medical center receives new boiler room

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new boiler room at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center is expected to be finished soon.

The rooms at the VA center in Gainesville are expected to be done by March, and will be roughly 6700 square feet in size. Three new boilers will be housed in the facility, and each one will be able to generate nearly 21,000 pounds of steam per hour.

Once the new boilers are operational, the process of removing the old ones will start.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.