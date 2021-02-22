Gas prices in Florida continue to climb, highest since July 2019

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s average gas price jumped another 15 cents, reaching its highest level in over a year.

According to AAA, the state’s average is $2.61 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel - this is the highest level Florida has seen since July 2019.

Many experts have noted the weather in the Gulf has affected the prices - much of Florida’s gas comes from the region which consists of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“This region is a major source of gasoline in the United States, accounting for more than 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity,” AAA said in a news release. “This storm reportedly impacted a little more than half of refinery capacity in the Gulf Coast region.”

Local gas prices

Alachua $2.618

Bradford $2.643

Clay $2.583

Columbia $2.44

Dixie $2.533

Gilchrist $2.562

Levy $2.646

Marion $2.629

Putnam $2.591

Suwannee $2.663

Union $2.599

At the start of 2021, Florida residents paid an average of $2.20 per gallon.

The national average is $2.635 per gallon. For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.

Florida gas prices compared to national averages on 2/22/2021 (AAA)

