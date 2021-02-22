Gas prices in Florida continue to climb, highest since July 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s average gas price jumped another 15 cents, reaching its highest level in over a year.
According to AAA, the state’s average is $2.61 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel - this is the highest level Florida has seen since July 2019.
Many experts have noted the weather in the Gulf has affected the prices - much of Florida’s gas comes from the region which consists of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
“This region is a major source of gasoline in the United States, accounting for more than 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity,” AAA said in a news release. “This storm reportedly impacted a little more than half of refinery capacity in the Gulf Coast region.”
Local gas prices
- Alachua $2.618
- Bradford $2.643
- Clay $2.583
- Columbia $2.44
- Dixie $2.533
- Gilchrist $2.562
- Levy $2.646
- Marion $2.629
- Putnam $2.591
- Suwannee $2.663
- Union $2.599
At the start of 2021, Florida residents paid an average of $2.20 per gallon.
The national average is $2.635 per gallon. For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.
