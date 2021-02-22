Advertisement

Gas prices in Florida continue to climb, highest since July 2019

FILE - This Tuesday, May 2, 2017 file photo, shows a Chevron sign at a gas station in Miami.
FILE - This Tuesday, May 2, 2017 file photo, shows a Chevron sign at a gas station in Miami.(Alan Diaz | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s average gas price jumped another 15 cents, reaching its highest level in over a year.

According to AAA, the state’s average is $2.61 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel - this is the highest level Florida has seen since July 2019.

RELATED STORY: Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly

Florida’s average gas price jumped another 15 cents, reaching its highest level in over a year.
Florida’s average gas price jumped another 15 cents, reaching its highest level in over a year.(AAA)

Many experts have noted the weather in the Gulf has affected the prices - much of Florida’s gas comes from the region which consists of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“This region is a major source of gasoline in the United States, accounting for more than 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity,” AAA said in a news release. “This storm reportedly impacted a little more than half of refinery capacity in the Gulf Coast region.”

Local gas prices

  • Alachua $2.618
  • Bradford $2.643
  • Clay $2.583
  • Columbia $2.44
  • Dixie $2.533
  • Gilchrist $2.562
  • Levy $2.646
  • Marion $2.629
  • Putnam $2.591
  • Suwannee $2.663
  • Union $2.599

At the start of 2021, Florida residents paid an average of $2.20 per gallon.

The national average is $2.635 per gallon. For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.

TRENDING STORY: Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida

Florida gas prices compared to national averages on 2/22/2021
Florida gas prices compared to national averages on 2/22/2021(AAA)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: Human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app

Latest News

Lawmakers pitch more privacy for both voters and themselves
Legislation proposed to stop raid on housing trust fund
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional