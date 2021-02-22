Getting fit after 50: NCFL senior makes lifestyle changes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Biking up to 100 miles in one day is something Terry Martin-Back never thought he’d do in his lifetime, especially not in his 60′s. Now bike races, 5 and 10k’s, and clean eating are the things that get him out of bed in the morning, but it took a wake-up call for him to get here.

A few years ago he went in for his annual physical and was taken back by the amount of weight he had gained.

“My nurse said I was overweight and my doctor told me I was on the verge of having to onto medication for diabetes. That was the point that I figured out I needed to make a change,” said Martin-Back.

Martin-Back removed sugars and processed foods from his diet and started to become more active.

“The first 2 1/2 miles thank god I had the bike to hold me up as I walked up the driveway. Now, I don’t think twice about getting on in writing 50 miles for 75 miles,” said Martin-Back.

He says it’s never too late to make a change and to help others do so, Martin-Back started a lifestyle and fitness course Getting Fit After 50.

“You never forget how to ride a bike, it’s just when you wait for so long to get back on it seems more difficult,” said Martin-Back.

