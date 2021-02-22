GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested Malik Brown, 23, when he and Kyra Baker, 20, beat a man after the man thought he was meeting Baker for sexual favors.

According to the arrest report, the man and Baker connected on Facebook, where Baker expressed a desire to buy a new phone. The man sent Baker money, so they could meet at his workplace, Gainesville Regional Airport.

Officers say they agreed to meet for sex and the man would pay Baker $200, so she could buy a phone.

They met in the airport parking lot Sunday at 1:30 p.m., while Brown was hiding in the back of the car.

When the man began making advances on Baker, Brown attacked and pulled a stolen gun on him.

Trying to get the gun away from Brown, the man grabbed the gun and threw it over a fence and into a parking lot. A 66-year-old woman then stepped in and grabbed the gun.

Brown put her in headlock and threw her to the ground.

After the incident, the man found his iPhone 10 was missing.

Brown is charged with battery of an elderly person and robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.