MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with chidren arrested

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twelve child predators are behind bars in Marion County.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, they arrested eight men who went to meet girls and boys between the ages of 13 and 15 for sex, who they lured online.

When they got there, law enforcement was waiting for them.

Four other men were also arrested for sending images to minors.

“There’s nothing better in law enforcement’s life than to wake up in the morning to totally mess up a bad guy’s day… and to mess up a bad guy’s day such as this… this is where our satisfaction comes in our jobs,” said Sheriff Billy Woods during his press conference on Monday morning.

Deputies worked with multiple area departments to conduct the operation including Gainesville and Ocala Police, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

