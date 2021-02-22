Melrose Patriots host potluck to celebrate community-wide victory

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of the Putnam County community found victory in saving Melrose Elementary on Tuesday. People took time to celebrate the cause that brought them together with a community potluck.

Putnam County School Board members voted to approve a new Revitalization Plan that includes keeping Melrose Elementary open.

Parents and community members pled and protested against the district’s previous plan to close a number of schools including Melrose since early January.

Their victory was celebrated with a community-wide potluck hosted by the Melrose Patriots at Mossman Hall. All in attendance agree it’s a victory for the entire community and for generations to come.

“Because we are celebrating the community,” said Melrose Patriot, Marcy Lee. “The community that signed petitions raised money, held signs in the cold. Came and supported our school and it’s to give back. The melrose patriots are happy to sponsor this wonderful potluck that couldn’t have happened without the community.”

The community is still gathering funds for the future of Melrose Elementary. Find the link to donate here.

