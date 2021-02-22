Ocala CEP connects local distribution center with Marion Technical College

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Chamber & Economic Partnership connected the Cheney Bros. with Marion Technical College’s CDL program to provide them with a steady supply of truck drivers and to get these drivers into the workforce.

Cheney Bros. is a local restaurant distribution center that has been in servicing restaurants in the southeast since 1925. They have been a family-owned business for four generations, and their Ocala distribution center is their largest.

Drivers for Cheney Bros. average a combined 50,000 miles a day across the state and region.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.