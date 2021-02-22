Advertisement

Publix offers store gift card to employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine

All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix joins other grocery retailers offering employees an incentive to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The grocery store chain says they will gift a $125 Publix gift card to any employee that has received their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

To receive the store gift card, associates must be currently employed, submit an internal form and proof of vaccination. The supermarket brand is not requiring the vaccine and is also not requiring those taking the vaccine to take it at their own pharmacy.

“We care about our associates and customers and believe getting vaccinated can help us take one step closer to getting back to normal,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We’re encouraging our associates to get vaccinated when they become eligible and doses are available.”

Several other grocery retailers are also providing worker’s incentive to receive the vaccine: Kroger Co., Target, Aldi, Lidl, Trader Joe’s and Dollar General, and Instacart are all among the list.

RELATED STORY: Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Publix is offering the vaccine in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia..

You can schedule the vaccine here publix.com/covidvaccine. The store opens up scheduling every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, however, they have not opened up any appointments in the last week, since the winter weather up north has caused a disruption in vaccine shipments.

