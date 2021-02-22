Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - US Rep. Charlie Christ is asking the US Department of Justice to investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine roll out in Florida.

A release from Crist’s office states that DeSantis has established “coronavirus vaccine distribution and administration sites to benefit political allies and donors, over the needs of higher-risk communities and existing county waitlists.” The Florida representative also says the governor is prioritizing vaccines to “Republican-leaning communities” and “turning his back on communities with higher COVID infection and death rates.”

“Time and time again, Governor DeSantis has proven he is not up to the task of leading our state out of this pandemic as he continues to play politics with the health and well-being of vulnerable Floridians,” said Crist. “So far, over 30,000 Floridians have died and at least 1.8 million more have gotten sick, with minority communities and seniors hit the hardest. Instead of prioritizing people most at risk, the Governor has chosen – during the worst pandemic in a century – to help out his friends and donors. That is why I’m calling on the Department of Justice to investigate.”

Last week, the Florida governor received some push back during his press conference in Lakewood Ranch, when the state opened up a pop-up vaccine clinic for residents living in the two neighboring zip codes 34202-34211.

These two zip codes are in the wealthiest sections of Manatee County. According to incomebyzipcode, the median and average income for both neighborhoods are over $100,000, while the entire county average itself is below $100,000, with the median in the $50,000 range - census data shows the two zip codes have median household incomes 75 to 85% higher than the county average.

“There was no choice to pick certain zip codes,” said DeSantis last week. “I wouldn’t be complaining, I’d be thankful that we’re able to do it.”

Here Crist’s complete letter to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.

