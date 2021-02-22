Ribbon-cutting: New Property Appraiser’s office now open in Alachua

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new Property Appraiser’s office has officially opened its doors in Alachua. The office is located at 15100 NW 142nd Terr behind the Alachua City Hall and Alachua Police Department.

The office will provide all of the services that the main county property appraiser’s office provides in Gainesville, but without the trip into town for residents in the northwest portion of Alachua county. Several Alachua County and city of Alachua officials were there to help at the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app

Alachua County Property Appraiser Ayesha Solomon says that expanding access to all of Alachua county was one of her main campaign platforms. She is happy to have this new office open.

Solomon said,“I’m just excited about what we’re doing. Being accessible and making sure that we are reaching all residents and providing the service and the needs from the property appraiser’s office.”

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no walk-in’s allowed. All appointments must be made before hand.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.