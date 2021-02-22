Advertisement

The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of Feb 22nd

The week ahead
The week ahead(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders from the City of Newberry and Alachua County will meet Monday to try and work out a conflict resolution over parts of the county Newberry is trying to annex.

Five separate annexations will be discussed. The meeting will be held in Newberry at 7 pm.

On Tuesday, the Suwannee River Water Management District will have the final say on whether to renew a permit to Seven Springs Water Company to increase the amount of water they can pump from Ginnie Springs.

A judge ruled in favor of the bottling company last month, going against the original recommendation from the district governing board.

Related story: Judge rules in favor of Nestle in Ginnie Springs permit debate

On Wednesday, a ground breaking ceremony will take place at the Oakmont subdivision, just west of Gainesville, to build a 46 acre gopher tortoise reserve.

The ceremony begins at 11 am.

On Thursday, the Reichart House Youth Academy will host a Black History Month program at 5 pm.

The house serves disadvantage people and offers them educational opportunities, life skills and vocational training.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
BREAKING: Michael Reuschel sentenced to 30 years for the attempted murder of his wife

Latest News

Way to Go Melrose cake
Melrose Patriots host potluck to celebrate community-wide victory
Way to Go Melrose cake
Melrose Patriots host potluck to celebrate community-wide victory
Alachua County man arrested for attempting to lure minor
Alachua County man arrested for attempting to lure minor
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app