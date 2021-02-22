The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of Feb 22nd

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders from the City of Newberry and Alachua County will meet Monday to try and work out a conflict resolution over parts of the county Newberry is trying to annex.

Five separate annexations will be discussed. The meeting will be held in Newberry at 7 pm.

On Tuesday, the Suwannee River Water Management District will have the final say on whether to renew a permit to Seven Springs Water Company to increase the amount of water they can pump from Ginnie Springs.

A judge ruled in favor of the bottling company last month, going against the original recommendation from the district governing board.

On Wednesday, a ground breaking ceremony will take place at the Oakmont subdivision, just west of Gainesville, to build a 46 acre gopher tortoise reserve.

The ceremony begins at 11 am.

On Thursday, the Reichart House Youth Academy will host a Black History Month program at 5 pm.

The house serves disadvantage people and offers them educational opportunities, life skills and vocational training.

