The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of Feb 22nd
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders from the City of Newberry and Alachua County will meet Monday to try and work out a conflict resolution over parts of the county Newberry is trying to annex.
Five separate annexations will be discussed. The meeting will be held in Newberry at 7 pm.
On Tuesday, the Suwannee River Water Management District will have the final say on whether to renew a permit to Seven Springs Water Company to increase the amount of water they can pump from Ginnie Springs.
A judge ruled in favor of the bottling company last month, going against the original recommendation from the district governing board.
On Wednesday, a ground breaking ceremony will take place at the Oakmont subdivision, just west of Gainesville, to build a 46 acre gopher tortoise reserve.
The ceremony begins at 11 am.
On Thursday, the Reichart House Youth Academy will host a Black History Month program at 5 pm.
The house serves disadvantage people and offers them educational opportunities, life skills and vocational training.
