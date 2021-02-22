University of Florida Seniors share excitement over in person Graduation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time since fall of 2019, students at the University of Florida will get to walk across the stage for Graduation.

“Once we took a look at, for instance, how we’ve been able to do athletic events inside the O’Connell Center and we’ve been able to do that carefully and safely,” said UF Spokesperson Steve Orlando. “And because we had so much demand from students and their families for in person commencements, we decided to go ahead and try it.”

The University will have 14 different ceremonies stretching from April 29th to May 3rd. Capacity will be about 20% of what a normal graduation would be. Between 500 and 600 students will attend each session and each student will be allowed two guests. Simultaneously, other family members and friends will be able to watch the ceremony on the big screen at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The ceremonies will follow all of the same social distancing and mask guidelines as sporting events.

Students say they are excited to be able to have an in person graduation.

“I’m excited that they’re having in person graduation because it was kind of like up in the air for a while, but I’m glad they’re limiting capacity just for safety,” said Senior Public Relations Major Hannah Hirst.

“I’m pretty excited that we get to have in person, and I know it is limited, we can only bring 2 guests so I’m sad i cant bring my whole family, but at least my parents get to come, that’ll be nice,” said Senior Economics Major Bryce Kanner. “I think it’s more exciting to have something than have it fully virtual.”

The University also says they have plans for a “make up” ceremony for people who graduated while the ceremonies were virtual. Those details have not been released yet.

