Update: Murder suspect has fled Levy County; Accomplices have been arrested

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect has fled Levy county after shooting and killing a man after an argument on Saturday.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

25-year old Fredrick “Freddie G” Williams shot and killed 18-year old Khajon Lamont Spikes at the Marathon gas station on the corner of C-R 318 and US HWY 27. The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m.

RELATED STORY: GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional

Williams fled the scene and was driven to Ocala by Sydney Frasier Jr. Williams’ whereabouts are now unknown and his assumed to be armed and dangerous. Frasier, accompanied by his father Sidney Frasier Sr., turned himself in hours later. He was arrested for accessory after the fact to first degree murder and put into the Levy County Detention Facility. His bond is set at $250,000.

On Sunday, Frasier Sr. was arrested for tampering with a witness to the shooting. He also threatened to harm anyone who planned on getting involved in the on-going investigation. He is also in the Levy County Detention Facility and his bond has not been set at this time.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office has obtained surveillance footage from the gas station. They are aware that several people witnessed the shooting. LCSO Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Tummond would like those individuals to come forward.

RELATED STORY: MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested

Tummond said, “We are making a plea to our community in East Williston right now. If you saw the shooting please come forward, please give us a statement.”

The LCSO is working with other agencies in the state to locate Williams. If you know about his location, contact LCSO Lt. Mike Narayan at 352-486-5111. If you have information and want to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-349-8477.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.