Advertisement

Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges

In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan, Mexico. The Mexican drug kingpin, who was convicted in a New York federal court in February 2019 on multiple conspiracy counts in an epic drug-trafficking case, was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison.(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested on Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She is charged in a single-count criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S. The Justice Department also accuses her of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and participating in the planning of a second prison escape before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017.

As Mexico’s most powerful drug lord, Guzman escaped through an entry under the shower in his cell to a milelong (1.6-kilometer-long) lighted tunnel with a motorcycle on rails. The planning for the escape was extensive, prosecutors say, with his wife playing a key role.

Court papers charge that Coronel Aispuro worked with Guzman’s sons and a witness, who is now cooperating with the U.S. government, to organize the construction of the underground tunnel that Guzman used to escape from the Altiplano prison in Mexico to prevent him from being extradited to the U.S. The plot included purchasing a piece of land near the prison, firearms and an armored truck and smuggling him a GPS watch so they could “pinpoint his exact whereabouts so as to construct the tunnel with an entry point accessible to him,” the court papers say.

Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. His Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers. They also said his “army of sicarios,” or “hit men,” was under orders to kidnap, torture and kill anyone who got in his way.

Coronel Aispuro regularly attended Guzman’s trial, even when testimony cast her in a harsh light.

She remained in custody, and it was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: Human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows Mohammed Alshamrani. Victims of a 2019 shooting at...
Suit blames Saudi Arabia for attack at Florida military base
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US deaths surpass 500K, confirming virus’s tragic reach
Sheriffs deputies are calling them “the Dirty Dozen” - 12 men are behind bars after a sting...
Sheriff Billy Woods sends a warning, successful sting operation arrests 12 child sex predators
New Property Appraiser's Office open
Ribbon-cutting: New Property Appraiser’s office now open in Alachua