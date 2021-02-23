Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for Town of Bronson

The Town of Bronson did not have a timetable for when the notice will be lifted.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A water main break Tuesday morning caused the Levy County town to issue a precautionary boil water notice to their utility customers.

Wendy Maragh, Deputy Town Clerk of Bronson, says the break happened shortly after 9:15 in the morning near 165 Palm Drive, causing portions of the town to go without water. Repair work on the leak began immediately and the boil water notice will continue until bacteriological samples tests come back satisfactory.

Water used for consumption should be disinfected by either bringing the water to rolling boil for at least 1 minute.

Maragh notes a follow up notice will be sent to town residents once the water is safe to drink again.

