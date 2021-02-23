Clark Plantation rebuilding wedding venue one year after fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Brides and grooms will soon be able to say ‘I do’ again at Clark Plantation in Newberry.

For over three years, it was a picture perfect wedding venue complete with a beautiful barn overlooking rolling hills and tall Oak trees. That was until the barn burnt down last February, the cause still unknown.

The Clark family was devastated, but thankful for the community coming together to help raise money for the rebuild.

Now six weeks into construction, Owner Mark Clark said they’re hopeful for whats to come.

“We’re getting ready for concrete at that point it will really come alive so the barn or look similar we got a little bit better amenities,” said Clark. “We’re booking right now as we speak, we’ve already had several showings. Even though you don’t see the beauty of it as it is now, it’s coming and will be a very beautiful place.”

Once complete, the venue is expected to be bigger than the last with higher ceilings and an added fireplace. The first wedding is scheduled for October.

