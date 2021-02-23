COVID-19 vaccine scheduling opens up in Levy County
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Levy County has reopened scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
The local DOH started accepting new appointments for first shot doses on Tuesday at 2 p.m.. This is open for individuals who are at least 65 years old, front line health care workers and first responders.
Individuals are asked to call 352-486-5300 to make an appointment.
Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.
Those that require a second dose DO NOT need to call. A representative from DOH will contact them directly
RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.