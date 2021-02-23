Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine scheduling opens up in Levy County

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are...
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss. Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 have been stymied by a series of winter storms and outages in parts of the country not used to extreme cold weather, and hobbled transportation hubs and highways.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool, File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Levy County has reopened scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The local DOH started accepting new appointments for first shot doses on Tuesday at 2 p.m.. This is open for individuals who are at least 65 years old, front line health care workers and first responders.

Individuals are asked to call 352-486-5300 to make an appointment.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.

Those that require a second dose DO NOT need to call. A representative from DOH will contact them directly

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

