Daniel Baker pleads not guilty to federal charges in Capitol threat case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial date for a North Florida man charged with planning to incite violence against right-wing protestors, he thought would attack the Florida Capitol, is now set.

Daniel Baker’s trial is scheduled for April 14.

He entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment hearing on Monday when he appeared in court on two federal counts involving the transmission of threats over the internet to kill or injure.

The FBI arrested baker on Jan. 15 after discovering a post on social media calling for people to violently confront protesters at the Florida Capitol “with every caliber available” to confront “armed racist mobs” that never materialized.

“At a time of widespread alarm and turmoil in our nation, and at state capitals in particular, Baker’s actions clearly posed a threat to public order,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said after the indictment. “Though some media descriptions cast Baker in a sympathetic light, the indictment alleges that he sought to physically stop the expression of political views different than his own, potentially through armed violence. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting public safety no matter where the threat comes from, and we are confident Baker’s actions will be properly dealt with through the judicial process.”

According to a federal grand jury indictment released last week, Baker bought an AK-47 rifle and hollow point ammunition around the same time those social media posts were made.

United States Magistrate Judge Michael J. Frank ordered Baker detained pending trial to assure the safety of the community.

“The FBI is laser focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who are intent on inciting violence or engaging in criminal activity,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “We will not tolerate those who seek to wreak havoc in our communities. We are fully coordinating with law enforcement partners to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens in North Florida, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Tallahassee Police Department have been especially vital in this effort. Help from the public is also critical and we encourage anyone with information regarding potential violence or criminal activity to contact law enforcement immediately.”

