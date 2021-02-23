Emory Jones ready to take the reins as Florida QB

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Every spring provides an opportunity for football teams to wipe the slate clean from the previous year. At Florida, the month-long evaluational process is also instrumental in inserting players into new roles.

After appearing in 24 games over the course of three seasons, redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones is among those expected to take on a starting role when the Gators take the field in the fall. Jones played nine games in 2020, recording 18 completions on 32 attempts for 221 yards, and also contributing 217 yards on the ground in 32 attempts for two touchdowns. With Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask gone to the NFL draft, Jones is hoping to seize his chance to start.

“I don’t really put a lot of pressure on myself because it doesn’t turn out good for me,” said Jones. “I have a lot of responsibility and I’ve been waiting for this time right here. I’m just really glad we’re having a spring this year.”

Last year, the entirety of spring practice was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anthony Richardson will be among those expected to push Jones for the starting job. Richardson, a redshirt freshman from Eastside High School in Gainesville, appeared in four games last season, with his lone completion going 27 yards for a touchdown.

Florida opens the 2021 season Sept. 4 at home versus Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.