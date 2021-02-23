Advertisement

Emory Jones ready to take the reins as Florida QB

Three-year backup primed to start as Gators continue spring practice
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Every spring provides an opportunity for football teams to wipe the slate clean from the previous year. At Florida, the month-long evaluational process is also instrumental in inserting players into new roles.

After appearing in 24 games over the course of three seasons, redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones is among those expected to take on a starting role when the Gators take the field in the fall. Jones played nine games in 2020, recording 18 completions on 32 attempts for 221 yards, and also contributing 217 yards on the ground in 32 attempts for two touchdowns. With Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask gone to the NFL draft, Jones is hoping to seize his chance to start.

“I don’t really put a lot of pressure on myself because it doesn’t turn out good for me,” said Jones. “I have a lot of responsibility and I’ve been waiting for this time right here. I’m just really glad we’re having a spring this year.”

Last year, the entirety of spring practice was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anthony Richardson will be among those expected to push Jones for the starting job. Richardson, a redshirt freshman from Eastside High School in Gainesville, appeared in four games last season, with his lone completion going 27 yards for a touchdown.

Florida opens the 2021 season Sept. 4 at home versus Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
18-year-old killed in shooting in Williston
Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: Human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app

Latest News

Gators in fifth day of spring practice
Emory Jones on spring practice
The Russell Report
The Russell Report: Early discussion on Gator Baseball and Softball
Gator pitcher stands in after striking out a Hurricanes batter on Sunday.
Gator Baseball falls to Hurricanes in opening weekend series finale
Florida Baseball huddles up before the first pitch of Sunday's series finale.
Gator Baseball drops series finale to Hurricanes