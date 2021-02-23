Family wakes up to attempted burglary, narrowly misses bullets shot into apartment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are dealing with yet another shooting at Sutton Place Apartments. This time nobody was killed or injured.

Just after 2 a.m., Ericka McNair, a Sutton Place resident and mother of five young girls, got a devastating wake up call.

The victim told police that she was awoken to the sound of someone trying to break into her apartment through her bedroom window, she heard people talking outside her window, and then the next thing she knew, bullets were flying.

Two bullets were shot into her bedroom window where she was sleeping with her two youngest daughters, and two were shot into her other daughter’s bedroom.

TV20 attempted to speak with the mother, but the only response we got was from the family dog, barking through an open window.

This is the second shooting to take place at the apartment complex within the past three months.

In Dec., Forest High School football Player Chris Chevelon Jr. was shot and killed.

Detectives said they are still searching for the killer in his case.

A photo of McNair’s daughter and Chevelon was found during the initial investigation, but detectives don’t believe these two shootings are connected.

“The fact is, they lived right there in the same apartment building so obviously they would have been friends or known each other in some capacity,” Capt. Angy Scroble said.

But it’s concerning for others in the neighborhood.

“It’s pretty insane especially since I was up this morning and you don’t expect that to happen and I have three young babes 4, 2 and 1, so it’s really terrifying,” Alyssa Thomas, who also lives in the apartment complex, said.

A terrifying situation which police say they are working to shine some light on.

