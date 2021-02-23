Advertisement

Farm Fact: Benefits for Farmland

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farmers here in Florida can get certain benefits when it comes to their land.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain what they are in today’s farm fact.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Protecting Crops from the Cold

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested

Latest News

Farm Fact: Benefits for Farmland
Farm Fact: Benefits for Farmland
Veterans will have another chance to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week...
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Clark Plantation rebuilding wedding venue one year after fire
Clark Plantation rebuilding wedding venue one year after fire