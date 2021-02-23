Advertisement

FDOT considers giving jursidicton of University Avenue to city of Gainesville

At a meeting today, Gainesville commissioners were shocked to learn the department is...
At a meeting today, Gainesville commissioners were shocked to learn the department is considering turning over part of university avenue to the city.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following the deaths of two student pedestrians along University Avenue, the Florida Department of Transportation could be ready to make some big changes.

At a meeting for the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, Gainesville commissioners were shocked to learn the department is considering turning over part of University Avenue to the city.

James Hannigan who works for FDOT gave a presentation on safety changes the department plans to implement on the roadway. During which, he mentioned discussions between the department and city staff about turning over the roadway.

The plan would potentially give the city jurisdiction of the roadway from 34th street to 13th street. Hannigan stressed that the details have yet to be fully worked out with the city.

Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, 2-22-21

Today's Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization streams live here at 3 p.m. Once public comment is opened for an item under discussion, you can participate by calling 1-800-876-7516. Please be aware that there is a delay when watching the Facebook stream, so if you would like to speak to this item, it is important to call immediately. Due to the delay, if you wait, you may miss your opportunity to comment on this item. Callers will be put in a queue, and prompted when it is their turn to speak. TO AVOID FEEDBACK, SPEAKERS MUST TURN DOWN THEIR MEETING SOUND WHEN ADDRESSING THE COMMISSION. Today's agenda may be found here: https://docs.google.com/gview?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncfrpc.org%2Fmtpo%2Fagendas%2FMTPO%2F2021%2FFebruary22.pdf&embedded=true

Posted by Alachua County on Monday, February 22, 2021

