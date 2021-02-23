FDOT considers giving jursidicton of University Avenue to city of Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following the deaths of two student pedestrians along University Avenue, the Florida Department of Transportation could be ready to make some big changes.
At a meeting for the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, Gainesville commissioners were shocked to learn the department is considering turning over part of University Avenue to the city.
James Hannigan who works for FDOT gave a presentation on safety changes the department plans to implement on the roadway. During which, he mentioned discussions between the department and city staff about turning over the roadway.
RELATED STORY: FDOT completes pedestrian safety improvements along University Avenue
The plan would potentially give the city jurisdiction of the roadway from 34th street to 13th street. Hannigan stressed that the details have yet to be fully worked out with the city.
RELATED STORIES:
- Expect increased police, more citations, following UF pedestrian deaths
- Mother of a hit-and-run victim pleads with Gainesville city commissioners to make changes
- Student expresses concern after 18-year-old UF student killed in hit and run
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.