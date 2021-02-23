FDOT considers giving jursidicton of University Avenue to city of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following the deaths of two student pedestrians along University Avenue, the Florida Department of Transportation could be ready to make some big changes.

At a meeting for the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, Gainesville commissioners were shocked to learn the department is considering turning over part of University Avenue to the city.

James Hannigan who works for FDOT gave a presentation on safety changes the department plans to implement on the roadway. During which, he mentioned discussions between the department and city staff about turning over the roadway.

The plan would potentially give the city jurisdiction of the roadway from 34th street to 13th street. Hannigan stressed that the details have yet to be fully worked out with the city.

