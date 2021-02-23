Advertisement

Federal grand jury indicts former University of Florida student for attempting to assist ISIS

A former Gainesville resident is back in the United States and is facing terrorism charges.
A former Gainesville resident is back in the United States and is facing terrorism charges.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal grand jury has formally indicted a former University of Florida student accused of attempting to assist the terrorist organization ISIS.

Mohamed Suliman was indicted on charges of attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization. Previously, a judge decided there was probable cause to keep him in custody.

“Protecting national security is a top priority of this office,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “We are absolutely committed to deterring, disrupting and dismantling the plans of anyone who seeks to support a designated foreign terrorist organization. Together with our law enforcement partners, we stand ready to counter any threats to our nation or to our fellow citizens.”

Court records reveal that during a 2018 interview, an FBI agent said Suliman told authorities he takes medication for his depression, and when he is off his medication he goes from being a quote “Moderate muslim” to a “Jihadist muslim.”

According to officials, Suliman left Gainesville, traveled to Turkey, and attempted to enter Syria illegally in 2014 in order to join and support ISIS.

The criminal complaint states that Suliman had a one-way flight reservation from Orlando, Fla., to Egypt in June 2014. However, during his stop in Turkey, instead of traveling to Egypt, he paid cash for a one-way ticket to the Turkish/Syrian border town of Gaziantep, Turkey.

Turkish authorities arrested him for illegally crossing into Syria from Turkey. When questioned about his travel to Syria, he said he wanted to see what life and war were like there. On the day of his arrest in 2014, the complaint explains he received an email from a relative stating they “could not believe how his mind worked, to leave his wife and mother.”

Suliman’s arraignment is set for March 3.

If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine.

Suliman Indictment by Jacqueline Franciulli on Scribd

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app

Latest News

Daniel Baker’s trial is scheduled for April 14.
Daniel Baker pleads not guilty to federal charges in Capitol threat case
Just after 2 a.m., Ericka McNair, a Sutton Place resident and mother of five young girls, got a...
Family wakes up to attempted burglary, narrowly misses bullets shot into apartment
Nineteen people arrested for a protest at the State Capitol last September are taking a stand...
Anti-Riot Bill protest planned
Publix will reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning, including in Alachua County.
Publix to reopen appointment system after receiving more COVID-19 vaccines