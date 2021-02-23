Federal grand jury indicts former University of Florida student for attempting to assist ISIS

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal grand jury has formally indicted a former University of Florida student accused of attempting to assist the terrorist organization ISIS.

Mohamed Suliman was indicted on charges of attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization. Previously, a judge decided there was probable cause to keep him in custody.

“Protecting national security is a top priority of this office,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “We are absolutely committed to deterring, disrupting and dismantling the plans of anyone who seeks to support a designated foreign terrorist organization. Together with our law enforcement partners, we stand ready to counter any threats to our nation or to our fellow citizens.”

Court records reveal that during a 2018 interview, an FBI agent said Suliman told authorities he takes medication for his depression, and when he is off his medication he goes from being a quote “Moderate muslim” to a “Jihadist muslim.”

According to officials, Suliman left Gainesville, traveled to Turkey, and attempted to enter Syria illegally in 2014 in order to join and support ISIS.

The criminal complaint states that Suliman had a one-way flight reservation from Orlando, Fla., to Egypt in June 2014. However, during his stop in Turkey, instead of traveling to Egypt, he paid cash for a one-way ticket to the Turkish/Syrian border town of Gaziantep, Turkey.

Turkish authorities arrested him for illegally crossing into Syria from Turkey. When questioned about his travel to Syria, he said he wanted to see what life and war were like there. On the day of his arrest in 2014, the complaint explains he received an email from a relative stating they “could not believe how his mind worked, to leave his wife and mother.”

Suliman’s arraignment is set for March 3.

If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine.

