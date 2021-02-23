Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app

Latest News

Ahmaud Arbery's family awaits justice one year after his death.
Ahmaud Arbery's family awaits justice one year after his death
In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black...
No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash
Daniel Baker’s trial is scheduled for April 14.
Daniel Baker pleads not guilty to federal charges in Capitol threat case