Ginnie Springs bottling permit approved

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -The Suwannee River Management District governing board has approved Seven Spring Bottling Company’s bottling permit under protest, 7-0.

The meeting started at 9 a.m. and majority of the meeting was public comment. Of the over three hours of calls from across the state and comments in the meeting room, only three were for the approval of the permit. Those comments came from members of the Gilchrist County commission and from workers at the bottling company in High Springs.

Those against the permit ranged from a mother and son who was allowed to skip school to voice his opinions, to someone in Colorado who did not want to see more natural resources drained by Nestle.

The permit was issued under protest because Nestle is not on the permit but they own the bottling plant. The district also disagrees that since ownership control was not scrutinized 30 days into the permit being filed, they are not allowed to object.

If Seven Springs violates the permit, enforcement action can be taken and eventually the permit could be revoked. 984,000 gallons will now be pumped out of the springs daily.

