Advertisement

GPD officers investigate multiple incidents of gun violence over the weekend

Gainesville Police responded to multiple incidents of gun violence last weekend.
Gainesville Police responded to multiple incidents of gun violence last weekend.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police responded to multiple incidents of gun violence last weekend.

Early Sunday morning while officers patrolled North Main Street, they saw a large crowd running away from University Avenue. As more units arrived, they heard multiple gunshots and found a person with non-life-threatening injuries in the Wells Fargo parking garage.

Officers tracked a suspect but they escaped.

In another incident Sunday afternoon, a driver saw a man limping on the side of Northeast 16th Avenue. Emergency crews determined the victim had a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim did not identify the shooter.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested

Latest News

Officers say 17 year old Sarah Blanton went missing from a domestic violence shelter on...
OPD are asking for help in the search for a missing teen
Bad weather forces Texas refineries to shut down, resulting in rising gas prices and frustrated...
Bad weather forces Texas refineries to shut down, resulting in rising gas prices and frustrated drivers
Gas prices are rising in part because of the bad weather conditions in Texas, which forced...
Bad weather forces Texas refineries to shut down, resulting in rising gas prices and frustrated drivers
14 ceremonies will take place from April 29 to May 3
University of Florida Seniors share excitement over in person Graduation