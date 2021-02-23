GPD officers investigate multiple incidents of gun violence over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police responded to multiple incidents of gun violence last weekend.

Early Sunday morning while officers patrolled North Main Street, they saw a large crowd running away from University Avenue. As more units arrived, they heard multiple gunshots and found a person with non-life-threatening injuries in the Wells Fargo parking garage.

Officers tracked a suspect but they escaped.

In another incident Sunday afternoon, a driver saw a man limping on the side of Northeast 16th Avenue. Emergency crews determined the victim had a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim did not identify the shooter.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.