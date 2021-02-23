Advertisement

Human remains identified as missing Putnam County mother

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Human remains found over the weekend in a wooded area near Crescent City were identified as Nyeisha Nelson.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found approximately 4-5 miles from where Nelson’s car was discovered abandoned in a shallow grave off County Road 308. Her death has now been ruled a homicide.

Deputies say the 20-year-old mother went missing last week. Family Members told officials that she dropped her child off at school and was not heard from since last Feb 11.

She was reported missing last Wednesday by family.

Nelson was last seen at her home on Ohio St. before leaving in a 2008 grey Honda Accord.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen Nelson’s car from Feb. 11 until Feb 18. to reach out and call CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and eligible for reward if leading to an arrest.

