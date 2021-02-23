Advertisement

In Rush Limbaugh’s home state, a flap over lowering flags

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Even in death, the conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh is proving to be a divisive figure, as partisans in his home state of Florida debate over whether to lower flags in his honor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Limbaugh a “legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a show of respect after the longtime broadcaster died Wednesday of cancer.

But Democrats are objecting. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Monday she is not abiding by the Republican governor’s orders.

Fried is the only statewide Democratic officeholder and is weighing a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor’s mansion next year.

