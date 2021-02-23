Oath Keepers from Marion County will remain in custody on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riots

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) -They are “a danger to the community and must be detained.” That’s the determination from Middle District Court Judge Philip Lammens about two residents from Dunnellon accused of taking part in the capital riot on January 6th.

The judge’s ruling means Kelly and Connie Meggs will remain in custody while waiting to go to trial on charges related to their role in the riot with the group Oath Keepers. They face a variety of charges including aiding and abetting, conspiracy, destruction of government property, and obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors say Kelly Meggs is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers.

The married couple will also be moved to Washington D.C. to join other accused conspirators in federal court there. Graydon Young, 54, Laura Steele, 52, Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70 are all Oath Keepers facing similar charges.

