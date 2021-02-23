Advertisement

Oath Keepers from Marion County will remain in custody on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riots

As a result, Kelly and Connie Meggs will remain in custody while waiting to go to trial on...
As a result, Kelly and Connie Meggs will remain in custody while waiting to go to trial on charges.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) -They are “a danger to the community and must be detained.” That’s the determination from Middle District Court Judge Philip Lammens about two residents from Dunnellon accused of taking part in the capital riot on January 6th.

RELATED STORY: Marion County couple is among the six Oath Keepers arrested following Capitol riot

The judge’s ruling means Kelly and Connie Meggs will remain in custody while waiting to go to trial on charges related to their role in the riot with the group Oath Keepers. They face a variety of charges including aiding and abetting, conspiracy, destruction of government property, and obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors say Kelly Meggs is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers.

The married couple will also be moved to Washington D.C. to join other accused conspirators in federal court there. Graydon Young, 54, Laura Steele, 52, Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70 are all Oath Keepers facing similar charges.

RELATED STORY: New details about Marion County man’s participation in storming US Capitol

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Update: warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston;...
Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Alachua County man arrested after trying to meet under age girl he met on dating app
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with children arrested

Latest News

At a meeting today, Gainesville commissioners were shocked to learn the department is...
FDOT considers giving jursidicton of University Avenue to city of Gainesville
Bad weather forces Texas refineries to shut down, resulting in rising gas prices and frustrated...
Bad weather forces Texas refineries to shut down, resulting in rising gas prices and frustrated drivers
Gas prices are rising in part because of the bad weather conditions in Texas, which forced...
Bad weather forces Texas refineries to shut down, resulting in rising gas prices and frustrated drivers
14 ceremonies will take place from April 29 to May 3
University of Florida Seniors share excitement over in person Graduation