OPD are asking for help in the search for a missing teen

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are asking for help to find a teen who has been missing since the beginning of the month.

Officers say 17 year old Sarah Blanton went missing from a domestic violence shelter on February 3rd. They believe she may be with her boyfriend 19 year old Jason Alstolfi, but he told police he doesn’t know where she is.

Sarah has red hair, 5′4 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

