Publix to reopen appointment system after receiving more COVID-19 vaccines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After receiving more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Publix will reopen its online reservation portal on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the grocery chain will have COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at 273 stores in 20 Florida counties. In North Central Florida: Alachua, Columbia and Suwannee are all expected to have open slots available when the portal opens up.

The company held off scheduling new appointments for the last week after a winter weather impacted their vaccine shipments.

Typically Publix opens up its scheduling system every Monday, Wednesday and Friday; although not all counties will be available on each of those days.

“All counties will not necessarily have appointments available for every scheduling event,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said. “As long as we continue to receive vaccine from the state and federal governments at the current rate, all currently announced counties will receive appointments each week. Given the larger number of counties now receiving doses, it is important to note that there is no county residency restriction and customers should consider neighboring counties for available appointments.”

Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted and should check-in at their scheduled time.

The grocer and pharmacy chain is currently only vaccinating people 65 and older. To book an appointment, head to publix.com/covid-vaccine.

The system will open Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointments.

Here is a list of Publix locations that will administer the COVID-19 vaccine:

