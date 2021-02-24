Advertisement

100+ people receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Praise Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -UF Health teamed up with a church Tuesday to vaccinate people in Gainesville.

People with the Community Praise Center say 123 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus at the event. UF Health personnel came to the center to administer the doses.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Organizers tell TV20 another event is in the works that could be even larger. At the event, Mike Lauzardo, M.D. with UF confirmed that almost 65 percent of elderly people in Alachua County have now received the vaccine.

Posted by Community Praise Center on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: Teachers, law enforcement next in line for COVID vaccine

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with chidren arrested
“If it was my choice I’d bury you under the jail”: Sheriff Billy Woods sends a warning, successful sting operation arrests 12 child sex predators
Human remains identified as Nyeisha Nelson
Human remains identified as missing Putnam County mother

Latest News

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Gov. Ron Desantis orders flags at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh
Cyanobacteria blooms found off the coast of Florida
Cancer-fighting natural marine product discovered by University of Florida researchers
Seven Springs and Nestle’s renewal of water pumping permit for Ginnie Springs approved
Seven Springs and Nestle’s renewal of water pumping permit for Ginnie Springs approved
Residents of Yankeetown elect three new city councilors
Residents of Yankeetown elect three new city councilors