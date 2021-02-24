100+ people receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Praise Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -UF Health teamed up with a church Tuesday to vaccinate people in Gainesville.

People with the Community Praise Center say 123 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus at the event. UF Health personnel came to the center to administer the doses.

Organizers tell TV20 another event is in the works that could be even larger. At the event, Mike Lauzardo, M.D. with UF confirmed that almost 65 percent of elderly people in Alachua County have now received the vaccine.

