All Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments taken after portal reopened for first time in over a week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All available Publix vaccine appointments were taken within an hour in all North Central Florida locations.

The grocery chain reopened its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal for the first time on Wednesday morning after a winter storm froze vaccine supply last week. However, only Alachua, Columbia and Suwannee locations in North Central Florida were accepting reservations in this latest round of scheduling.

According to Publix, although they have recently expanded to 593 locations, it does not mean every location will open up slots every time the portal opens for scheduling.

“All counties will not necessarily have appointments available for every scheduling event,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said. “As long as we continue to receive vaccine from the state and federal governments at the current rate, all currently announced counties will receive appointments each week. Given the larger number of counties now receiving doses, it is important to note that there is no county residency restriction and customers should consider neighboring counties for available appointments.”

Typically Publix opens up its scheduling system every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The grocer and pharmacy chain is currently only vaccinating people 65 and older. To book an appointment, head to publix.com/covid-vaccine.

Publix locations that are able to administer the vaccine:

