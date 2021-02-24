Butler Town Center to hold runway event benefitting Ronald McDonald House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Butler Town Center is hosting its second annual ‘Rock the Runway’ on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. All of the proceeds from the event will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities in North Central Florida.

RELATED STORY: Local looks hit the runway at Butler Town Center

The night will be filled with local models showcasing the latest fashion looks from the variety of stores within the plaza including Anthropology, David’s Bridal, REI, and many more. Restaurants will also provide food and drinks.

The event will be held outside this year to allow for social distancing. Face masks and other safety precautions will be in place.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TV20 is a proud sponsor of Rock the Runway, with several team members participating. Lisa Sicaccio and Dylan Lyons will be emceeing the event with Amber Pellicone making an appearance as a model.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.