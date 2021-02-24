Advertisement

Butler Town Center to hold runway event benefitting Ronald McDonald House

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Butler Town Center is hosting its second annual ‘Rock the Runway’ on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. All of the proceeds from the event will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities in North Central Florida.

The night will be filled with local models showcasing the latest fashion looks from the variety of stores within the plaza including Anthropology, David’s Bridal, REI, and many more. Restaurants will also provide food and drinks.

The event will be held outside this year to allow for social distancing. Face masks and other safety precautions will be in place.

TV20 is a proud sponsor of Rock the Runway, with several team members participating. Lisa Sicaccio and Dylan Lyons will be emceeing the event with Amber Pellicone making an appearance as a model.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

