Cancer-fighting natural marine product discovered by University of Florida researchers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While studying cyanobacteria blooms off the coast of Florida, University of Florida researchers discovered a marine product that could be used to fight cancer.

Researchers say the product binds to tubulin, a group of proteins found in cells, which could be used in cancer-fighting drugs. Marine natural products targeting tubulin have provided the basis for several anti-cancer drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Tubulin is among the most successfully targeted proteins related to cancer chemotherapy, and there is tremendous interest in discovering new molecules that bind to tubulin,” said Hendrik Luesch, Ph.D., a professor in the UF College of Pharmacy and a member of UF Health Cancer Center.

The compound gatorbulin-1 pays tribute in name to the UF researchers and global partners who led the way to its discovery and characterization. Researchers say the discovery could trigger a new wave of drugs.

