City commission seat ballots have been set for the April 13th election

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The ballot is set in Alachua as qualifying for 2 city commission seats. For seat four, incumbent Shirley Green Brown is being challenged by Gregory Pelham Senior who lost a runoff election for mayor 2 years ago.

Seat five incumbent Gary Hardacre is stepping down, and 3 candidates have filed to run for a 3 year term. they are Jennifer Blalock, Malcolm Vontron Dixon, and Gary Kocher.

Alachua’s election is set for April 13th.

