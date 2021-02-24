Crews from Alachua and Marion County’s team up to rescue sinking boaters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Stranded boaters on Orange Lake needed to be rescued Tuesday night.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter found the stranded boaters using infrared cameras.

The pilot guided emergency crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue’s marine operations unit to the boat.

The boat was disabled for seven hours and was taking on water, nearly sinking the vessel.

After towing the boat to shore and treating the victims for hypothermia, rescue workers took them back to their cabin.

