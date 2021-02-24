Advertisement

Crews from Alachua and Marion County’s team up to rescue sinking boaters

The boat was disabled for seven hours and was taking on water, nearly sinking the vessel.
The boat was disabled for seven hours and was taking on water, nearly sinking the vessel.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Stranded boaters on Orange Lake needed to be rescued Tuesday night.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter found the stranded boaters using infrared cameras.

The pilot guided emergency crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue’s marine operations unit to the boat.

After towing the boat to shore and treating the victims for hypothermia, rescue workers took them back to their cabin.

