DeSantis: Nearly 50% of Florida seniors have received COVID-19 vaccine

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly half of Florida’s senior population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement during his press conference in Brooksville on Wednesday morning.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: Teachers, law enforcement next in line for COVID vaccine

“We’re gonna be reporting fairly soon 50% of our massive 4.5 million senior population will have received a shot,” DeSantis said. “This is really, really good progress. If you look at all the key metrics: numbers of shots for seniors, percentages of seniors vaccinated, percentage of doses that go to seniors, Florida is near the top or the top of the country across the board.”

DeSantis was in Brooksville to speak at a new vaccination site at the High Point Community.

The Florida governor said more than two million people, aged 65 and over, have received a vaccine.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Due to the recent progress, DeSantis reiterated what he told reporters on Tuesday, Florida will now be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to law enforcement personnel, classroom teachers and firefighters, who are over 50 years-old or over at four federally operated vaccination sites.

These sites are coming to Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville on March 3 and will operate seven days per week.

“We think we can do that, given the additional vaccine, without it impinging on the senior population,” DeSantis said. “With those federal sites, that’s additional vaccine beyond what Florida had been allocated,” DeSantis said. “So it’s not coming out of what we had been getting, or even any anticipated increases. That’s purely a federal supply.”

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Although DeSantis did not reveal an exact timeline, the governor told reporters the plan is to lower the age for eligible residents to 60 and older or 55 and older once the demand for the vaccine is lower.

DeSantis adds that Florida has not only received the 200,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that was delayed by the winter storm, but also the expected doses that were slated to arrive this week - so thats almost half a million doses of the Moderna vaccine. He also says that they are expected to double their supply of the Pfizer vaccines in the next few weeks, with shipments going from 100,00-120,000 a week to over 200,000 doses a week in terms of initial doses.

“I think the demand [for the vaccine] will soften in the next week or two,” said DeSantis.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.