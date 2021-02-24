DEVELOPING: Man in custody for shooting, killing a teenager in Williston

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken into custody and booked in Levy County for shooting and killing an 18-year-old.

Fredrick D. Williams surrendered himself to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and is now facing charges for first degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

RELATED STORY: Update: Warrant out for the arrest of man who shot and killed 18-year-old in Williston; accomplice arrested as well

His surrender comes three days after the fatal shooting of Khajon Spikes in the parking lot of the Marathon BP station in Williston.

Deputies issued a warrant for the 25-year-old one day after the shooting.

According to officials, Williams and Spikes were arguing at the gas station, when Williams pulled out a gun and shot Spikes in the chest. Spikes died at the scene.

Deputies have also arrested Sydney Frasier Jr.,28, as an accomplice.

This is the fifth time Williams has been booked into the Levy County Detention Facility. He has additional arrests in Marion County.

In a press release, LCSO is asking the public for help in the investigation.

“Multiple individuals were captured on store surveillance video at this scene when the shooting occurred. The LCSO is asking each of these people to come forward,” the release read.

RELATED STORY: Three arrested after trying to steal a dog, attacking a family in Alachua

“If you saw something, please say something. Forget the code of the streets and be part of the change,” Gussie Boatwright of Williston, Spikes’ grandmother, posted this comment on her personal Facebook page. “Khajon’s departure is the beginning of a new community. Get on board or move to another county where your behavior is more tolerated. #JusticeforKhajon”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Mike Narayan or Corporal CJ Perryman at 352-486-5111. Witnesses may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-877-349-8477. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.